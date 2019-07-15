Northeast Ohio weather: Storms return to the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front will approach the region from the southwest today, moving northeast through the area this afternoon and tonight. The remnants of what was once Hurricane Barry will move northeast into our area on Wednesday. High pressure will build over the region Thursday into the weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! After a beautiful weekend, we have continued our nice weather streak into the new work week. Things will remain pretty quiet through the evening. I can’t rule out a passing shower or storm from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Most areas will miss out on the rain though.
It will be warm and stuffy tonight (and every night through the weekend). Temperatures will be in the 70s all night.
Unsettled Weather Through Thursday:
The environment will become more favorable for showers and storms starting tomorrow. It’ll be mainly dry in the morning, but scattered storms will develop during the afternoon hours. We’ll have to keep a chance of rain and storms in the forecast tomorrow night as well.
The remnants of Barry will stream north into northern Ohio on Wednesday. For us, this will mean rounds of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Rain may be heavy from time to time. We should dry out early Wednesday evening.
Thursday’s rain chances aren’t quite as impressive. While we could see a few hit or miss storms in the afternoon, not everyone will see rain. Thursday’s storms will be much more isolated.
Otherwise, it’s going to be quite hot and very humid through the weekend.
Tuesday’s high: 88°
Wednesday’s high: 85°
Thursday’s high: 90°
Friday’s high: 93°
Saturday’s high: 91°
Sunday’s high: 87°
Friday and Saturday will be our most uncomfortable days. While there are no Heat Advisories out just yet, that could very well change later in the week.
A weak front may move through early Sunday. This would give us a little break from the oppressive heat and humidity levels.
In terms of rain chances, things look pretty dry Friday. A passing shower or storm is possible Saturday, mainly in the afternoon. Sunday will also bring a chance of scattered late day storms.
