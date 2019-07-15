Parma family still dealing with insurance woes after devastating storm damage

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Robert Veverka hasn’t heard from his insurance company for more than a week.
The Parma homeowner says the aftermath of storms that swept through on July 5 has been devastating for his family.
“My wife was in the kitchen and she heard a loud, sounded like an explosion, M-80 go off. The whole house shook, she came downstairs because she heard something rushing, like water. When she came down here, the basement itself, as you can see, had about two feet of water along with damage to the concrete after the water had receded,” he said.
The local police officer says he now worries even more about his family when he leaves for work.
“We don’t feel safe here. The whole floor on the second floor and first floor now creaks," he said. “The damage is so severe, it’s just completely devastating," said Veverka.
He said an insurance engineer from National General Insurance came out the day after the storm to assess the damage, but since then, they’ve not received any notification about when they’ll get a check to fix the damage.
"Now we’re going on 10 days, not a penny for the insurance company yet, not for cleanup, not for anything,” he said. “Everything that’s been brought so far that tallies over $2,000 we have paid out of pocket with no assistance at all from the insurance company,” said Veverka.
The family has cleaned up and replaced a lot of items on their own dime, but now they’re running out of time and funds.
“My worry is that we have four small children and I go to work every morning wondering if they’re safe is this gonna fall through? Is this gonna sinkhole? Are rats or mice gonna come through here? We don’t know.”
A family friend has started a GoFundMe for the damage. Click here, if you can help.
We have not heard back from National General Insurance; we’ll update this story after they get back to us.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.