FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) dribbles to the basket during the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Cleveland. Unhappy with his new role, Smith said he hopes the team trades him. Smith hasn’t formally requested a trade, but said Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, that Cleveland’s front office knows he wants out. (AP Photo/Scott R. Galvin, File) (Source: Scott R. Galvin)