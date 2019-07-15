RTA buses to replace trains on Red Line between Cudell neighborhood and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 66R bus will replace red line rail service while construction continues between West Blvd.-Cudell and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
The change will be in effect through August 10, 2019.
Per RTA:
- At the Airport: The 66R stop is located in the lot between the Terminal and the Smart Parking Garage. To access, take the escalator next to the rapid station (one level below baggage claim) up to street level.
- At W. 117th St.: The 66R bus will stop at the #78 stop on W. 117th St. and will not pull into the station.
- At West Blvd.: The 66R bus will pull in and stop in front of the station.
Regular Red Line rail service will operate between West Blvd.-Cudell and Windermere during this time.
