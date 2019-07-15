Schwab’s Tribe Trade Targets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The July 31 trade deadline is fast approaching and I’ve got some names of hitters I think the Indians need to ask about.
1. OF Clint Frazier, New York Yankees
My top choice, probably because he is a former Indian farmhand. He was one of the two main pieces they sent the New Yorkers in July of 2016 for Andrew Miller. That trade worked out for the Tribe, they won the pennant, but I still would not mind them getting Frazier back. The red-headed slugger is not eligible for free agency till after the 2023 season. In 53 games in 2019 he has slugged 11 home runs. He was the 5th pick of the 2013 draft. Frazier will be very hard to get, and Trevor Bauer would have to be involved in about any trade to get him.
2. OF Trey Mancini, Baltimore
The Orioles are a disaster and Mancini is somebody they should trade because by the time they are actually good he might not be. The 27 year old entered the week hitting .281 with 17 home runs and 41 RBIs. He’s a below average defender, but the Indians can work around that by going to Tyler Naquin if they need somebody out there that can move around better. Mancini is under control through the 2022 season.
3. OF Domingo Santana, Seattle
Similar to Mancini in the sense that he is a better hitter than defender and is under control for a bit of time. Entering play on Monday, Santana had a .283 average to go with 19 homers while driving in 64 runs. He is not a free agent until after the 2021 season. He is a recent addition for the Mariners, they got him in an off season deal with Milwaukee, but that does not mean they should not listen to offers for him. He is not a franchise changing player, but he is somebody the Indians could use right now in the middle of their batting order.
4. INF Jonathan Villar, Baltimore
He plays 2nd, SS and 3rd. Jason Kipnis has started to hit, but I’m not sure we can assume he will the rest of the campaign. Villar offers some power and speed, taking a .262 average with 10 homers, 39 RBIs and 17 steals into play on Monday. He is not a free agent till after next season. I would not give up a ton for him, but they need bats and he should be available.
5. OF Garrett Cooper, Miami.
He would be hard to get, but he’s worth calling on. Cooper is having a break-out year. The 28 year old is batting .310 with 10 home runs and 34 runs driven in. He is not a free agent until after the 2023 season. Miami would probably want a haul for him, and the numbers suggest he could be in for a little bit of a downturn in the second half, but he’s still worth calling about.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.