Schwab’s Tribe Trade Targets

Similar to Mancini in the sense that he is a better hitter than defender and is under control for a bit of time. Entering play on Monday, Santana had a .283 average to go with 19 homers while driving in 64 runs. He is not a free agent until after the 2021 season. He is a recent addition for the Mariners, they got him in an off season deal with Milwaukee, but that does not mean they should not listen to offers for him. He is not a franchise changing player, but he is somebody the Indians could use right now in the middle of their batting order.