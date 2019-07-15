Sheffield Village Police searching for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sheffield Village Police Department is on the hunt for the man who robbed the BP Gas station at 5219 Detroit Road at gunpoint.
Police said the armed robbery happened at 10:11 p.m. on Saturday night.
According to police, the man brandished a semi-automatic handgun and ordered the employee to give him the money from the register.
The suspect then fled westbound on Detroit Road with an unknown amount of cash in a red Dodge Caliber or a similar car, according to police.
Police described the man to be about 5′5″ tall with a stocky build.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Detective Bober at the Sheffield Village Police Department at 440-949-6155.
