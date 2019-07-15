3 kids killed in Ashland County house fire

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashland County Sheriff deputies confirmed three kids have died in a house fire Monday morning.
The 911 call came in around 12:45 a.m. from a home in the 200 block of Township Road 1550 in Jeromesville.
According to officials, the mom heard a window breaking, thought someone was breaking in and went downstairs.
Once downstairs, she saw the front of the house was on fire.
Her and her husband tried to get their four children out, but only a 13-year-old boy was able to escape with them.
Faithlyn Bogavich, 12, Delany Bogavich, 4, and John Jeffery (aka JJ) Bogavich, 1, were killed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it started on the front porch and does not appear suspicious.
Officials added several companies provided mutual aid.
The home is a complete loss.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.