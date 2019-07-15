Woman’s body found inside Ashland apartment after standoff

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the body of a 33-year-old woman was found inside an apartment after an overnight standoff.
Ashland police were called to the complex in the 200 block of Mathews Avenue around 1:49 a.m. Monday after residents heard shots coming from inside an apartment and bullets were coming through the walls.
When officers arrived, they heard gunshots coming from apartment A.
Officers tried to enter the apartment, but said the resident had put up a barricade.
Officers said they then provided cover for the evacuating residents.
Ashland County Sheriff deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene to assist Ashland police.
Officers began talking with the male resident inside the barricaded apartment and at 3:49 a.m. he exited unarmed and was taken into custody.
The 40-year-old man is now in the Ashland County Jail and charges are pending.
The victim, Charity Hlovac, 33, was found dead inside the apartment.
Police said she had a visible gunshot wound.
