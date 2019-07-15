52-year-old Twinsburg man killed in a motorcycle crash

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - A 52-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon.
Summit County Sheriff deputies said the victim, whose name is not being released, lost control of his motorcycle at the intersection of Ravenna and Old Mill Roads around 1:30 p.m.
Deputies said the rider was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The area was blocked off for about four hours.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing by the Summit Metro Crash Response Team.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.