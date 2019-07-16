Armed gas station robbery suspect turns himself into Sheffield Village police

Armed gas station robbery suspect turns himself into Sheffield Village police
Evin Patrick Ballard, 19, arrested for robbing BP gas station in Sheffield Village at gunpoint.
By MacKenzie Michalojko and Julia Tullos | July 16, 2019 at 10:15 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 10:15 AM

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) -Police said the suspect wanted for the armed robbery of a gas station turned himself in Monday evening.

Sheffield Village police officers said Evin Patrick Ballard, 19, robbed the BP Gas Station at 5219 Detroit Road around 10:11 p.m. Saturday.

[ Sheffield Village Police searching for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint ]

Officers said Ballard entered the gas station with a cloth over the lower half of his face and brandished a semi-automatic handgun, ordering an employee to give him the money from the register.

Ballard stole an unknown amount of money from the station before fleeing.

Police shared surveillance footage of the incident to Facebook.

Posted by Sheffield Village Police on Saturday, July 13, 2019

Ballard is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.