Armed gas station robbery suspect turns himself into Sheffield Village police

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) -Police said the suspect wanted for the armed robbery of a gas station turned himself in Monday evening.
Sheffield Village police officers said Evin Patrick Ballard, 19, robbed the BP Gas Station at 5219 Detroit Road around 10:11 p.m. Saturday.
Officers said Ballard entered the gas station with a cloth over the lower half of his face and brandished a semi-automatic handgun, ordering an employee to give him the money from the register.
Ballard stole an unknown amount of money from the station before fleeing.
Police shared surveillance footage of the incident to Facebook.
Ballard is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft.
