Tenant behind on rent accused of murdering ‘Miss Sadie’, founder of African American history museum

Investigators learned Bell was a tenant in one of Roberts-Joseph’s rental homes. They believe he was behind several months on his rent and that he owed abut $1,200. According to the arrest report, Bell admitted to being behind on rent payments and said he and Roberts-Joseph has agreed he could stay at the home he was renting as long as he paid some money to her. He also reportedly admitted to being in the same area where the victim’s car was found at the time the vehicle was abandoned, which was confirmed with video surveillance, the report notes.