Ashland community supports family after painful loss of 3 children in massive fire

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News obtained the 911 call a neighbor made for help the night three children died in a house fire.
He tells dispatchers the father had just come to his house.
“He banged on the door and said his house is on fire and he cannot get his kids out, call 911,” the neighbor said.
He told the dispatchers he could see the flames and hear people screaming.
When firefighters got in the Jeromsville house, they found the three children who couldn’t escape.
Faithlyn Bogavich was 12 years old. Her 4-year-old sister Delany, and their 1-year-old brother, JJ, also died in the flames.
Now, everyone wants to know how they can help their hurting family members.
A lot of people, Including Diane Dunn and her son, brought clothing donations to Hillsdale High School Tuesday.
“Word travels fast, and we’re not from the Hillsdale area. We’re from Ashland, but we wanted to help,” Dunn said. “It’s our community. I just feel bad for the family.”
According to a Facebook post from a family member, the surviving victims are also accepting monetary donations through Huntington Bank.
There’s also an event happening this weekend where proceeds will benefit the family.
Hillsdale’s middle school principal Tim Keib knew the oldest victim.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had something like this happen, but this is a great community that pulls together, and we will do so in this situation too. Just be praying for this family and for this community,” he said.
19 News spoke with the state fire marshal’s office again Tuesday. There still hasn’t been an official cause of the fire determined.
