ATV accident leaves 2 men dead after vehicle falls 39-feet off cliff

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are dead after the ATV they were riding on went off a cliff and fell 39-feet and landed in a ditch along U.S. 30 in Mansfield.
Authorities reported that an ATV, a 2017 Polaris Ranger 4x4, with two occupants was traveling through the grass when it apparently went off a cliff in the area of 781 5th Ave., which is above U.S. 30.
After landing in the ditch, the ATV overturned and came to rest on it’s top in the right lane of U.S. 30 westbound.
One occupant was found in the ditch and the other was found pinned under the ATV.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office is having a difficult time locating the next of kin.
The identities of the victims are not being released until the families are notified.
The Mansfield Division of Police was assisted at the scene by the Ohio State Highway patrol, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison Township Fire Department and the Mansfield Fire Department.
The investigation is still ongoing and the Mansfield Division of Police is asking that anyone with any information concerning the accident or anyone who witnessed the accident please contact Detective Richard Clapp at 419-755-9470.
