Cleveland Police searching for Imagemart break-in suspect (images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Police are looking for a suspect who broke into Imagemart Inc. in Cleveland sometime between July 3 and 4, 2019.
Cleveland Police say a man broke into the store at 17320 St. Clair Avenue sometime after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, and 8 a.m. on July 4.
Police released surveillance footage of the incident.
According to the police report, the owner, Joe Bruzas, arrived to the store around 8 a.m. and found the glass window was shattered.
Bruzas also found the cash register which contained $300 had been stolen.
