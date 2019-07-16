RTA bus driver enters not guilty plea charged after being charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint during violent confrontation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The RTA bus driver involved in a violent confrontation will be arraigned in Shaker Height Municipal Court Tuesday morning, July 16.
The driver entered a plea of not guilty and a pre-trial was scheduled for Sept. 3.
The RTA bus driver is charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint.
A confrontation between Anthony Lesly and a passenger, Cierra Gill, was caught on video during the June 7 incident.
In the video, the bus driver can first be seen pinning the female passenger against the window following a verbal exchange during the June 7 incident.
The passenger then appears to throw a punch at the driver, who responds with punches of his own.
According to an RTA spokesperson, the bus driver was immediately suspended. Lesley was fired on July 3.
The 56-year-old is now facing legal problems and is being charged with aggravated disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint.
Gill is also being charged as well with 2 counts of aggravated disorderly conduct.
