RTA bus driver enters not guilty plea charged after being charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint during violent confrontation
By Michael Dakota | July 16, 2019 at 8:19 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 10:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The RTA bus driver involved in a violent confrontation will be arraigned in Shaker Height Municipal Court Tuesday morning, July 16.

The driver entered a plea of not guilty and a pre-trial was scheduled for Sept. 3.

The RTA bus driver is charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint.

A confrontation between Anthony Lesly and a passenger, Cierra Gill, was caught on video during the June 7 incident.

Bus Driver and passenger get into an altercation on a Cleveland RTA

In the video, the bus driver can first be seen pinning the female passenger against the window following a verbal exchange during the June 7 incident.

The passenger then appears to throw a punch at the driver, who responds with punches of his own.

According to an RTA spokesperson, the bus driver was immediately suspended. Lesley was fired on July 3.

The 56-year-old is now facing legal problems and is being charged with aggravated disorderly conduct and unlawful restraint.

Gill is also being charged as well with 2 counts of aggravated disorderly conduct.

