Heat wave starts Thursday and it could break a record!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Conditions are setting up for northeast Ohio to get a major heat wave at the end of the week and the weekend.
The record high in Cleveland on Friday is 95 degrees and we could make a run at that.
The forecast heat index Friday and Saturday could approach 110 degrees in parts of the area.
We have FIRST ALERT days Friday and Saturday for the serious heat.
This will be big news across much of the country.
The 19 First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on this.
