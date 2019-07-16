Indians send down Bradley; Lindor honored

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bobby Bradley, the Indians promising young slugger, was sent down to AAA Tuesday.
The move clears a roster spot for Zach Plesac, who will start on the mound vs Detroit tonight.
Bradley hit .178 in 49 plate appearances for the Tribe, with 1 homer and 4 RBI.
Also, shortstop Francisco Lindor was named the Tribe’s winner of the 15th annual Heart and Hustle Award, announced by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.
It’s the only MLB award voted on by former players.
The overall MLB winner will be announced in November.
