Man sentenced to 24-months in Cleveland carjacking with 2-year-old inside

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The man who carjacked a vehicle with a 2-year-old girl inside in Cleveland was sentenced today.
Dwayne Hall will serve 24 months in prison with the possibility of review.
During the victim impact statements the driver said the carjacking has caused serious economic harm to herself.
Hall’s attorney described him as someone who was, “not in the real world” and attributed his behavior to mental health issues.
Dwayne Hall spoke to the court and apologized for what he did.
Hall told the court he told the two-year-old child “everything is going to be alright” as he fled the scene.
Hall, 40, was arrested on February 6th, 2019 after stealing a car with a toddler inside at the Shell Gas Station on East 30th Street and Carnegie Avenue.
Hall pleaded guilty in June to failure to comply, grand theft and inducing panic. 3
He also pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property for another case.
Police said they pursued Hall in the vehicle till he ditched the car at East 65th Street and Gertrude Avenue.
Police apprehended Hall after a brief foot chase.
The child was not injured.
Police released body camera footage of Hall’s arrest back in April.
