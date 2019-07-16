Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT day for heavy rain potential

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The moisture associated with the remnants of Hurricane Barry is moving into Ohio today.
I expect pretty good coverage of showers and storms this afternoon. The main threat will be heavy rain rates in spots through this afternoon and tonight.
The rain will come in waves so expect rapid changes in the weather.
Be on the look out for high water associated with the tropical downpours.
It will be humid. More waves of rain and storms with locally heavy rain on the way tonight.
