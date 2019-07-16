Parma Heights pulls plug on traffic camera after state restrictions imposed, but Newburgh Heights is gearing up for a legal battle

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - The Parma Heights traffic camera at the intersection of Pearl and York roads is no longer sending out tickets for running the light, or speeding through the intersection.
As part of House Bill 62, new restrictions regarding traffic cameras, has caused Parma Heights to pull the plug on the cameras.
“So we took a look at it, we discussed it internally, it would have been cost prohibitive so we shut it down July 3 as the state requested,” said Parma Heights Mayor Michael Byrne.
But in Newburgh Heights, Mayor Trevor Elkins has decided to step into the fight after an injunction was granted in Lucas County, Ohio. Elkins believes it gives the city the legal right to continue to use the cameras without fear of the state cutting aid in other areas.
And Elkins believes taking a legal stance will work in the city’s favor.
“We believe, and are under the impression, that the more communities that speak up to defend home rule, the stronger the argument will be with the state,” Elkins said.
The new state law does not ban the cameras, but can hit cities in the budget by reducing state aid based on the amount of revenue generated by the cameras.
Elkins and Byrne believe state legislators have overstepped their bounds.
“We’ve got state legislators that are making decisions that impact local communities, impacted us greatly on our budget,” Byrne said.
“What this really amounts to is a temper tantrum by a few state legislators who essentially don’t like the new modern technology,” Elkins added.
