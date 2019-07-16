4 people rushed to the hospital after possibly overdosing at Cedar Point, police say

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were rushed to the hospital after possibly overdosing at Cedar Point Tuesday.
Sandusky police said the two men and two women needed medical attention shortly after arriving at the amusement park.
All four victims are now being treated at Firelands Regional Medical Center.
Their conditions have not been released.
A Sandusky police officer who was assisting them also received medical treatment as a precaution.
Police said the victims, whose names and ages are not being released, are from Michigan.
Sandusky police said they are still investigating what caused the people to become sick.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.