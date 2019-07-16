The Rail’s ‘Woke Up Tasting Dangerous’ burger will be revealed during Cleveland Hamburger Week 2019

The Rail is tasting dangerously during Cleveland Burger Week 2019
By Michael Dakota | July 16, 2019 at 10:51 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 10:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rail, a Northeast Ohio burger destination, will unveil its newest Ohio sourced hamburger when Cleveland Burger Week kicks off July 15.

Cleveland Burger Week 2019 will feature 25 Northeast Ohio restaurants that will put their best burger forward from July 15-21.

More than two dozen restaurants, bars and taverns will feature $5.00 burgers.

The “Woke Up Tasting Dangerous” burger comes on a toasted bun, on a bed of baby spinach, topped with sliced red onions, homemade cheddar Parmesan cheese crisps, twp strips of Ohio bacon and finished with a truffle Aioli.

The name is a nod to the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Burger Week 2019, The Rail
Cleveland Burger Week 2019, The Rail (Source: Michael Dakota)

“A little bit of crunch, a little bit of texture, not too many places do that, so it’s a different take on getting cheese on what everyone is doing,” Chef Michael Hawks told 19 News.

The sandwich The Rail featured last year was so popular it was put on the menu full time, while it’s unknown if this year’s “dangerous" creation will make it to the big time, the $5.00 creation will be available when Cleveland Burger Week 2019 swings into gear.

