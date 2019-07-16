Smoke inhalation caused the death of 3 children in Ashland County house fire, State Fire Marshal says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal revealed smoke inhalation as the cause of death for three children in an early morning house fire, Monday, July 15.
The 911 call came in around 12:45 a.m. from a home in the 200 block of Township Road 1550 in Jeromesville.
According to officials, the mom heard a window breaking, thought someone was breaking in and went downstairs.
Authorities identified the children who died as 12-year-old Faithlyn Bogavich, 4-year-old Delaney Bogavich and 1-year-old John Jeffrey (aka JJ) Bogavich.
A 13-year-old boy was among the other 3 victims injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it started on the front porch, and does not appear suspicious.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.