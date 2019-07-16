Sunny Side Up: Parma ditching red light and speed cameras

Sunny Side Up: Parma ditching red light and speed cameras
By Randy Buffington | July 16, 2019 at 9:02 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 6:36 PM

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing Parma’s decision to get rid of high-speed cameras thanks to a new restrictions created with Ohio’s gas tax increase.

Cities like Newburgh Heights, however, are fighting to keep their traffic cameras.

Bringing us to the question of the day: Should the cameras stay or should they go?

“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook, Cleveland19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.

The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.