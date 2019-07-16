Taste Buds: The trio takes a blind taste test to challenge their palates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They say you eat with your eyes first. But what if you were blindfolded? Could you tell the difference between common foods? Can you identify ingredients using only your senses of taste, touch or smell?
The Taste Buds will be putting their taste buds to the test this week. Each member of the show will bring several “mystery ingredients." We will be blindfolded, and one at a time, we’ll taste the ingredients (or smell them) to see if we can accurately identify each one.
How good is your palate, or your nose? I think I’ve got a pretty good sense of smell. So I better put my money where my mouth is. Tune in to see if we’re kind to each other and pick mild or popular ingredients, or if we launch into a culinary version of “bean boozled” and mix in some potent, gross or tricky ingredients. What should I make the guys taste?
Taste Buds is a live video podcast (with myself, Dave Kocab of the Blind Pig, and Matt Mytro of Flour) that discusses topical restaurant industry news, shares tips for the home cook and engages in spirited foodie debates.
Catch the show this and every Tuesday morning at 10:00. You can stream it live through our Facebook Live broadcast, our app or website. You can also view it through Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
