Trial underway for Cleveland police sergeant charged in deadly chase and shooting

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury trial is underway for a Cleveland police sergeant charged with dereliction of duty in connection with a 2012 chase and shooting that ended with two suspects dead.
The trial for Patricia Coleman is being heard in East Cleveland Municipal Court and began Monday, July 15.
Coleman was one of the supervisors on duty the night of Nov. 29, 2012.
The 23 minute car chase involving Timothy Russell, 43, and Masissa Williams, 30, began in Cleveland and ended at Heritage Middle School in East Cleveland.
During a shoot-out on the school property, Cleveland police officers fired 137 shots.
Both Russell and Williams were killed.
Cleveland Police Officer Michael Brelo, who fired 49 of those shots, was the only officer indicted on felony charges.
Brelo, who was fired from the force, was acquitted in a May 2015 bench trial.
Several other Cleveland police officers were also suspended or fired.
