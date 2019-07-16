US Marshals capture man in Garfield Heights accused of murdering 11-month-old baby

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested accused baby killer Derrick Bass on Monday evening.
Bass, 29, was left at a home in East Huntingdon Township, Penn. while the mother of the victim went to work on July 13.
When the mother returned home she found numerous electronics missing from her home, Bass, his two children, and her child were also missing. Later in the evening her 11-month-old child was found unresponsive in a pack 'n' play hidden under blankets.
Almost immediately Bass was identified as the suspect by the Pennsylvania State Police and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Within hours of opening the investigation, marshals arrested Bass in the 13000 block of Oakpark Boulevard in Garfield Heights.
Bass will remain at the Cuyahoga County Jail until he can be extradited back to Pennsylvania to face charges of homicide, abuse of a corpse, theft, receiving stolen property, and tampering with evidence.
“Within hours of police identifying a suspect officers had him in handcuffs. The reach of the U.S. Marshals Service is great, and no one will outrun that reach, especially those wanted for such heinous crimes as the murder of a child,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said in a prepared statement.
