We’ve got the scoop! National Ice Cream Day is around the corner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s big scoop for anyone with a sweet tooth: National Ice Cream Day is July 21!
The holiday is on Sunday, but you can celebrate all of July during National Ice Cream Month.
Hometown ice cream maker Pierre’s is even offering new additions to their signature lineup that include French Toast, Honey Roasted Peanut Sundae and Peanut Butter Commotion.
President Ronald Reagan declared July to be National Ice Cream Month in 1984, and the third Sunday of every July to be National Ice Cream Day.
Here’s a list of cool facts about this frozen dessert:
- About 1.4 billion gallons of ice cream and similar frozen treats were produced in the U.S. in 2017, according to the International Dairy Foods Association. That’s like if you filled up an Olympic swimming pool with ice cream over 2,100 times.
- Vanilla ranks as Americans’ favorite ice cream flavor, followed by chocolate, cookies and cream, mint chocolate chip and chocolate chip cookie dough.
- Ice cream is an $11 billion industry, and July is the busiest production month for the ice cream industry.
- The average American eats about 23 pounds of ice cream each year.
