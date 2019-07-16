We’ve got the scoop! National Ice Cream Day is around the corner

We’ve got the scoop! National Ice Cream Day is around the corner
(Source: Michael Dakota)
By Megan Lebowitz | July 16, 2019 at 2:19 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 2:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s big scoop for anyone with a sweet tooth: National Ice Cream Day is July 21!

The holiday is on Sunday, but you can celebrate all of July during National Ice Cream Month.

Hometown ice cream maker Pierre’s is even offering new additions to their signature lineup that include French Toast, Honey Roasted Peanut Sundae and Peanut Butter Commotion.

Cleveland based company Pierre's opened its doors in 1932. It shouldn't come as a surprise that July is National Ice Cream Month.
Cleveland based company Pierre's opened its doors in 1932. It shouldn't come as a surprise that July is National Ice Cream Month. (Source: Michael Dakota)

President Ronald Reagan declared July to be National Ice Cream Month in 1984, and the third Sunday of every July to be National Ice Cream Day.

Cleveland based company Pierre's opened its doors in 1932. It shouldn't come as a surprise that July is National Ice Cream Month.
Cleveland based company Pierre's opened its doors in 1932. It shouldn't come as a surprise that July is National Ice Cream Month. (Source: Michael Dakota)

Here’s a list of cool facts about this frozen dessert:

  • About 1.4 billion gallons of ice cream and similar frozen treats were produced in the U.S. in 2017, according to the International Dairy Foods Association. That’s like if you filled up an Olympic swimming pool with ice cream over 2,100 times.
  • Vanilla ranks as Americans’ favorite ice cream flavor, followed by chocolate, cookies and cream, mint chocolate chip and chocolate chip cookie dough.
  • Ice cream is an $11 billion industry, and July is the busiest production month for the ice cream industry.
  • The average American eats about 23 pounds of ice cream each year.
(Source: Michael Dakota)

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.