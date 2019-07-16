17-year-old boy shot and killed in Cleveland Heights parking lot

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for information on the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy.
According to Cleveland Heights police officers, the victim was in a parking lot at the corner of Mayfield and Eddington Roads around 9:08 p.m. Monday when he was shot.
The victim ran to Mayfield Road where he collapsed.
When police officers arrived, the victim was found in the street.
Officers said they immediately began providing first aid until paramedics transported him to University Hospitals.
The teen, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said he had been shot one time in the torso.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Heights police at 216-321-1234 or 216-291-5010.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.