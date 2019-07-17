Air Quality Advisory issued for Northeast Ohio through Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) issued an Air Quality Advisory for ground-level ozone effective through Thursday, July 18.
Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties are affected by the advisory.
NOACA said air quality levels will be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,” including children, the elderly, and those suffering with breathing difficulties.
Here are NOACA’s recommendations for reducing air pollution:
- Driving Less: bike, walk, use transit, work from home, combine trips
- Don’t Idle: turn off your engine
- Refill your tank after sunset
- Wait to mow
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.