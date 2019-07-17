Ashland husband accused of murdering his wife and shooting through the walls of his apartment

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have now charged a 38-year-old husband with murdering his wife early Monday morning.
Ashland police said Arick Hlovak is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Ashland County Jail.
Police were called to the couple’s apartment on Mathews Avenue just before 2 a.m. Monday when residents called 911 about shots being fired and bullets coming through the walls.
When officers arrived, they tried to get into Hlovak’s apartment, but said he had blocked the door and they couldn’t enter.
Officers then provided cover for the other residents as they evacuated the building.
After negotiating with the suspect, officers said he exited the apartment around 3:49 a.m. and was taken into custody.
Officers said they then entered the apartment and found the body of Charity Hlovac, 33.
Officers said Charity had been shot.
Arick is scheduled to be arraigned on July 18.
