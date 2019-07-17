‘Bear Hugs to the Rescue’ benefits pets at Partners With Paws of Lorain County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new nonprofit organization is raising funds to benefit a Lorain County animal rescue.
“When I can’t be there to give you a hug, this little bear will do it for me,” read a note on a teddy bear that Lorie Wilber, president of Partners with Paws of Lorain County, gave a friend who was going through a hard time.
Since Wilber gifted her friend that teddy bear in July 2018, she has given stuffed animals to other friends dealing with challenges.
After a friend who had undergone a breast cancer procedure sent Wilber a picture of herself with her teddy bear, Wilber founded Bear Hugs to the Rescue with her husband Doug Wilber, who is on the board of the organization.
Now, Bear Hugs to the Rescue is a new division of Partners With Paws of Lorain County, a nonprofit animal rescue organization.
A donation of $40 covers the cost of packaging and shipping a teddy bear within the continental U.S.
Money raised from Bear Hugs to the Rescue provides funding for Partners With Paws to rescue dogs from local pounds.
You can order a teddy bear from Bear Hugs to the Rescue at this link.
