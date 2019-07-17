4 boys arrested during dramatic armed robbery at Streetsboro Verizon store (bodycam and surveillance video)

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Four suspects burst into a Verizon store on Wednesday, put a gun to a clerk’s head, tied him up and demanded that he open a safe in the back room.
As police converged on the scene, the bound clerk escaped from the suspects and made his way into the arms of officers.
The thieves may have pulled off the heist, but the armed robbery was disrupted after an observant 911 caller noticed four people run into the store, located at 9760 SR 14.
As soon as two of the suspects were walking out of the back room, police were right there at the front door telling them, “Put your hands up.” They cooperated, but the two others were hiding in the back room where police easily found them. Police Chief Darin Powers says, “The good thing about this incident is there’s no back door in Verizon so we only had to cover one door.”
One firearm was found on scene as police investigated.
Police say all four suspects are juveniles. They’re being charged with aggravated robbery with a gun and kidnapping.
Chief Darin Powers tells 19 News, “Our officers responded very calmly, took these gentleman into custody without anyone hurt, without suspects getting hurt, and we’re very fortunate the clerk wasn’t hurt as well.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.