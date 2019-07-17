Campbell’s Sweets Factory closing Lakewood location

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s family operated popcorn, chocolate and cupcake shop Campbell’s Sweets Factory shared some bittersweet news on Wednesday.
Campbell’s has seen success at their 2084 West 25th Street store with hosting tours, corporate events, and parties to create a “much more unique, memorable customer experience.”
They have also seen a change in business with higher online sales and in-store focus.
Therefore, the company will consolidate the locations and close their Lakewood shop on 14730 Detroit Ave on Aug. 3.
In a statement regarding the consolidation, Campbell’s Sweets Factory said:
“Over the last several years, Campbell’s Sweets Factory Lakewood has truly enjoyed serving Cleveland’s near west side. We are grateful to all our customers and Lakewood community, Lakewood Alive, and the City of Lakewood for their tremendous support. We look forward to creating sweet treats for Northeast Ohio for many years to come, and welcome you to visit our nearby Ohio City, Arcade, and West Side Market locations.”
Campbell’s Sweets Factory invites customers to explore the improvements to the Ohio City location with a family-friendly open house “filled with fun activities, tons of free samples, giveaways, behind the scenes tours, and more” on Saturday, July 20.
The company is also pushing customers to visit their new website www.campbellsfamouspopcorn.com by offering a free 3-flavor box when you purchase a 6-flavor box on the new site through the month of July.
