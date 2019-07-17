Cleveland Police searching for endangered 17-year-old boy missing since February

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for 17-year-old Julius Webster who was reported missing since Feb. 1.
According to the report, Webster is a ward of the state, and his social worker reported him missing on Feb. 26.
Police said Webster got into an altercation at his grandmother’s home and never returned.
Police described Webster as 6′2″ tall, 180 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, a mustache and goatee, and has tattoos on his arms.
He was reportedly last seen wearing black joggers and a multi-colored tee shirt at Campus International High School on 3100 Chester Avenue.
Police also said that Webster went missing for 45 days last October.
