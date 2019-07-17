Cleveland woman wanted for assaulting officers while in possession of 7-inch knife

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Wanted Wednesday featured three woman who have warrants for their arrest in Cuyahoga County including one woman who accused of attacking police, while having a 7-inch knife on her.
33-year-old Ciara Kennedy is wanted for assault, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s office Kennedy ran from police, and when caught fought with them, hitting one officer several times in the chest.
Once in cuffs and searched, its alleged Kennedy was in possession of a 7-inch knife.
The other two women featured in this week’s Wanted Wednesday face charges for the same crime.
35-year-old Shanell Porter and 33-year-old Lacreshia Greene are accused of attacking another woman and in the process stealing her cell phone.
Both have been charged with felony assault, theft and abduction and have warrants out for their arrest.
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers to feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
