Ohio’s annual tax-free sales weekend on clothes, school supplies begins Friday

FILE - Tax-free weekend kicks off Friday across the state
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio shoppers can soon take advantage of the state’s tax-free holiday, which begins on the first Friday of every August.

This year’s sales tax holiday begins at 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Certain articles of clothing, back-to-school supplies, and teaching material are exempt from state and county sales taxes during the designated weekend.

Items include:

  • Clothing priced at $75 per item or less
  • School supplies priced at $20 per item or less
  • School instructional material priced at $20 per item or less

Qualifying clothing ranges from diapers and pants to shorts and skirts.

Ohio’s sales tax weekend was recently made a permanent, yearly event so additional financial relief can be offered to residents.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

