Ohio’s annual tax-free sales weekend on clothes, school supplies begins Friday
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio shoppers can soon take advantage of the state’s tax-free holiday, which begins on the first Friday of every August.
This year’s sales tax holiday begins at 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Certain articles of clothing, back-to-school supplies, and teaching material are exempt from state and county sales taxes during the designated weekend.
Items include:
- Clothing priced at $75 per item or less
- School supplies priced at $20 per item or less
- School instructional material priced at $20 per item or less
Qualifying clothing ranges from diapers and pants to shorts and skirts.
Ohio’s sales tax weekend was recently made a permanent, yearly event so additional financial relief can be offered to residents.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.