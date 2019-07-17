Eastlake police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck cyclist

By Amber Cole | July 17, 2019 at 5:21 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 5:22 AM

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Eastlake are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the Walmart on Vine Street around 9:30 p.m. after a dark colored SUV struck a bicyclist and then fled the scene.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition and expected to recover from minor injuries.

Police said the driver was in his mid-50s with grey hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastlake Police Department at 440-951-1400.

