Eastlake police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck cyclist

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Eastlake are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred Tuesday evening.
Police were called to the Walmart on Vine Street around 9:30 p.m. after a dark colored SUV struck a bicyclist and then fled the scene.
The victim is reportedly in stable condition and expected to recover from minor injuries.
Police said the driver was in his mid-50s with grey hair and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastlake Police Department at 440-951-1400.
