Euclid police searching for missing man with dementia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Euclid are searching for an elderly man with dementia who has been missing almost a day.
According to police, 84-year-old Joseph Washington Sr. left his residence on Walnut Drive around 11 a.m. Tuesday and has not returned home.
Washington suffers from dementia and heart issues. Authorities are worried about his safety.
He was last seen wearing blue work pants, a blue work shirt with a name patch that reads “Joe,” brown hiking boots, a baseball cap and blue reading glasses.
Washington is 5-foot-5 inches tall and weight approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If you see Mr. Washington, call 911.
You may also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
