Excessive Heat Watch issued in Northeast Ohio Friday and Saturday: ’Feels like’ temperature spiking at 112°

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch, which will be in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
The National Weather Service expects heat indexes to hover between 105 and 112 degrees in Cleveland and other Ohio cities, which can potentially trigger heat illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Never leave any person or pet unattended in a car. Interior car temperatures can spike to a lethal temperature in a matter of minutes.
See our additional tips below for how to stay safe.
