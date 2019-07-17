19 First Alert Weather Day: Excessive, dangerous heat forecast for Friday and Saturday as rain moves out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The weakening remnant low that was once Hurricane Barry will continue to move northeast near Lake Erie this afternoon. In Barry’s wake, a ridge of high pressure will build north into the region by Thursday morning. This ridge will remain nearly stationary over the eastern US through Saturday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! The remnants of Barry will continue to move away from northern Ohio this afternoon. I’d say by 4:00 PM we’ll be dry in the Cleveland area.
Rain will continue to pull out from northwest to southeast through the early-evening hours. Those of you in Tuscarawas, Stark, Carroll, and Columbiana counties will be the last to dry out. Area-wide, we should be done with the rain by 8:00 PM or so.
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Given today’s rainfall and this warm, humid, tropical airmass, we do anticipate areas of patchy fog to develop overnight.
Fog will lift by mid-morning tomorrow, giving way to partly to mostly sunny skies.
Thursday will be quite hot. Highs will top out in the low 90s.
Excessive Heat Watch In Place:
An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for most of us from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
High temperatures will be in the 90s tomorrow, Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday. High humidity levels will make things extremely uncomfortable, especially Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s high: 98°
Saturday’s high: 95°
Sunday’s high: 90°
The heat index will range from 105° - 112° during this time. I would caution you against performing any strenuous outdoor activities Friday or Saturday. Drink plenty of water. Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing. Bring pets indoors where it’s cool.
We’ll get a break from the heat and humidity on Monday, when high temperatures will be in the low 80s.
In terms of weekend rain chances, they are few and far between. We’re going to keep the forecast dry Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. (Although a few scattered storms can’t be ruled out Thursday night.)
Our best rain chance over the coming days will be on Sunday, when scattered showers and storms will develop, especially during the afternoon.
