Former CMSD high school security guard to be sentenced to 4 years for sexual battery of students
Derrick Dugger in court awaiting his sentence.
By Amber Cole | July 17, 2019 at 8:08 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 11:19 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former security guard at East Tech High School was sentenced to four years in prison at a hearing Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to sexually assaulting students.

Derrick Dugger, 30, pleaded guilty to sexual battery, importuning and gross sexual imposition in June.

Officers were first called to the school on Nov. 13, 2018 after the principal called Cleveland Police saying two girls had come forward saying they were sexually assaulted by Dugger.

Dugger was immediately suspended from his job and Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials said they were providing support for the students and families affected.

