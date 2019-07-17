Former Giant Eagle employees in Bedford accused of racketeering scheme that cost supermarket more than $150K

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted seven people in what’s being called a coupon fraud scheme.
It’s alleged the fraud was happening from July 2018 to December 2018 at a Giant Eagle on Northfield Road in Bedford.
The names listed are now former employees: Leslie Hart, Ashleigh Estell, Rachel Donofrio, Ke’aisha Scruggs, Shawnte Davis, and customers Mara Pryor and Roz Hayes.
The indictment says in some cases an employee would pose as a customer, filling up one or more grocery carts with things like personal care items, baby products, and paper goods.
When checking out, the employee at the register would scan the items and activate gift cards.
If coupons were handed over, most would be ineligible, but the employee would override it again and again.
The majority of the totals were over $400, but the customer would usually pay less than $20.
It goes on to say,“Furthermore, the two non-employee customers set up make shift “stores” to sell much of the stolen product to others.”
The alleged fraud totaled more than $156,000. All seven are facing a number of charges including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Giant Eagle Spokesperson, Daniel Donovan, released a statement saying, “We are extremely disappointed by the illegal activities allegedly undertaken by these former team members. These reported actions in no way reflect Giant Eagle’s high ethical standards. As the matter is with the authorities, we are unable to comment further.”
