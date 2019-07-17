As severe heat looms, here’s how you can qualify for a free air conditioner in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are expecting a very hot weekend in Northeast Ohio, and 19 News is working on ways to help you stay safe and cool.
For many people, an air conditioner may help alleviate the worst of the heat indoors, but there are many people who cannot afford the cost. That’s where the Summer Crisis program can help.
“The purpose of that program is to ensure that clients have access to cooling services and/or a cooling unit as eligible,” said Laurie Leverette, community resource manager with CHN Housing Partners.
You are eligible if you have an income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, and have a family member who is age 60 or older, or a family member with an illness exacerbated by extreme heat conditions.
To apply, you'll need to make an appointment.
Then you'll have to fill out the applicable paperwork, bring along a utility pool, proof of citizenship, proof of medical condition, and proof of income. You must bring this paperwork to the appointment with you to qualify for the service.
For more information, go here.
