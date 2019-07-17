‘Home Going Celebration of Life’ to be held Friday and Saturday for 3 victims of Slavic Village murders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The “Home Going Celebration of Life” for three victims of the Slavic Village murders is taking place this Friday and Saturday.
The viewing for Ta’Keyra Collins, 25, and her children Armond Johnson Jr., 6, and Aubree Stone, 2, is Friday, July 19 from 3-7 p.m. at the Gaines Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on July 20 at 10 a.m. at the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Collins, Johnson Jr. and Stone were murdered in Slavic Village. Their bodies were discovered on July 9.
They were allegedly killed by 26-year-old Armond Johnson, the father of Armond Johnson Jr.
Police said Johnson also killed 35-year-old David Cousin Jr.
Johnson is in custody, and he pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court on July 12.
Cousin Jr.'s body was discovered in an open lot next to his home the morning of July 9.
As police officers canvassed the neighborhood to search for leads, they said they saw the bodies of Johnson Jr. and Stone through a window.
After officers entered the home, they discovered the body of the children’s mother, too.
Cousin Jr. and Collins died of gunshot wounds, and the children died of smoke inhalation, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Investigators say there is evidence of arson, including an accelerant, in the house where the bodies were discovered.
