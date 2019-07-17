Man shot as gunman sprays bullets into Marathon Gas Station on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating after a Marathon Gas Station was riddled with bullets Tuesday on the city’s East Side.
The brazen, broad daylight shooting took place at East 115th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
A man was shot in the leg and taken to University Hospitals.
Police have not announced any arrests.
The condition and identity of the victim is not yet known.
