Missing Cleveland woman called friend for help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman who went missing after texting a friend that she “needed help" has been located.
Benson was located just less than an hour after the story was published on 19 News Wednesday, July 17.
Carmella Benson had not been seen for several days.
Benson had texted a friend that she “needed help” at E. 140 on July 13, 2019 at 10:45 p.m.
The friend told police she sent her daughter to pick up Benson, but her daughter was unable to find any sign of her.
The friend also told police that she had tried to contact Benson through a mutual friend but was unsuccessful.
A missing persons report describes Benson as being a black female with a light complexion, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, who often wears men’s clothes.
