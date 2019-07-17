Northeast Ohio communities open cooling centers ahead of dangerous heat index temperatures (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An excessive heat watch is in effect for Northeast Ohio ahead of heat index temperatures that could reach 110 degrees this week.
In anticipation of the dangerous temperatures, cooling centers are being opened throughout Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland
Oak Street Health locations will serve as cooling centers for relief from the heat between July 17 and July 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Westown, 10688 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland
- Glenville, 10553 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland
- Lee Harvard, 16888 Harvard Avenue, Cleveland
Willoughby Hills
- Willoughby Hills Community Center, 35400 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills
- Thursday, July 18 - 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, July 19, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Akron (The four cooling centers will be open July 18 to July 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.)
- Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton Street, Akron
- Mason Park Community Center, 700 East Exchange Street, Akron
- Patterson Park Community Center, 800 Patterson Avenue, Akron
- Summit Lake Community Center, 380 West Crosier Street, Akron
This story will be updated as more cooling centers open.
