Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT for widespread showers and storms today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure, otherwise known as the remnants of Barry, will track right across northern Ohio today.
This will trigger widespread showers and storms.
Tropical downpours will be the common theme throughout the day as the humidity level will be high.
Be prepared for ponding on roads and high water troubles in spots.
The threat of rain ends this evening.
The data is suggesting a low cloud deck forming and widespread fog overnight.
It will be humid and warm tonight.
The NWS has already issued an excessive heat watch for later this week.
The excessive heat watch will be in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
Heat indices ranging from 105-112 degrees will be possible both afternoons.
Temperatures that high could have a serious impact on some people, especially those who work for prolonged periods outdoors.
Car temperatures can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
An Excessive Heat Watch is issued when a prolonged period of hot weather is expected.
High temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Monitor the latest forecast and prepare for possible excessive heat warnings.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.