Ohio Budget Deal: What’s in it for me?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state’s temporary budget expires on Wednesday, but later today the Ohio House and Senate are expected to pass a comprehensive new $69 billion spending plan.
Lawmakers missed their June 30 deadline for the first time since 2009.
With that in mind, you may be asking, “What’s in it for me?” Here are a few ways the budget impacts the lives of everyday Ohioans:
- It will help your wallet. Personal income taxes will be cut by 4 percent.
- Provides $625 million for educational services to kids like mental health counseling, mentoring, after-school programs and more.
- You may have to push the drinking back a couple hours on St. Patrick’s Day. Ohio’s 2020 primary election will officially be March 17, which is St. Patrick’s Day. Democrats raised concerns about the holiday keeping people from voting.
- It would put a stop to state takeovers of schools who get failing grades on three straight report cards. East Cleveland and Lorain schools were taken over and many have criticized the lack of improvement and local control.
- Targets exposure to lead paint in homes.
- If you teach, bump up minimum starting salaries for teachers to $30,000.
- If you like recognizing streets and buildings in movies, retain a $40 million a year tax credit for motion picture production work done in Ohio. Over 5,000 full-time jobs have been created thanks to the credit.
- If you smoke, you must be 21 to buy cigarettes.
- If you vape, your product will cost more. Lawmakers added at a tax of one cent per 0.1 milliliters or gram of product containing nicotine.
- If you want to swim, sets aside $172 million to fight Lake Erie’s algae problem.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine still has to sign the bill and has the power to veto anything he doesn’t like
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.